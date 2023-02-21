49-year-old in hospital after fall in Mellieħa construction site

A 49-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday while carrying out some works in a construction site in Mellieħa.

Police received a call for assistance at 9am and immediately went to the site at Triq ta’ Masrija.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man, a resident of Żabbar, was injured after falling while doing some work in the communal stairs of an apartment block.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to help the man, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit was notified of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police are investigating, as is the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.