menu

49-year-old in hospital after fall in Mellieħa construction site

The man was carrying out works in the communal stairs of an apartment block

nicole_meilak
21 February 2023, 4:59pm
by Nicole Meilak
File photo
File photo

A 49-year-old man was hospitalised on Tuesday while carrying out some works in a construction site in Mellieħa.

Police received a call for assistance at 9am and immediately went to the site at Triq ta’ Masrija.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man, a resident of Żabbar, was injured after falling while doing some work in the communal stairs of an apartment block.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to help the man, who was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit was notified of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police are investigating, as is the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.