Man to be deported to Colombia after admitting to grievously injuring girlfriend

A 21-year-old man has admitted to having assaulted his girlfriend at her Sliema home, leaving her with a gash on her forehead.

Inspector Omar Zammit arraigned Gustavo Adolfo Rojas Vivas from Cali, in Colombia before Magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning, charging him with grievous bodily harm and breaching the peace.

Asked to explain what had led to the arrest, Zammit told the court that the police had received a report of sounds of a commotion coming from a flat in Sliema yesterday morning.

Arriving at the scene, officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit had found the accused inside the apartment in question, together with his partner, who had a deep cut on her forehead.

The woman told the police what had happened in broken English and the decision was taken to arrest the man.

It is understood that the assault had followed an argument in which Vivas had accused the woman of being unfaithful.

Asked what he was pleading to the charges, the defence asked the magistrate for permission to approach the bench, which was granted.

After discussing the case in private, the lawyer and prosecutor returned to their places in the courtroom.

The defendant then entered a guilty plea to modified charges, after the prosecution downgraded the first charge from very grievous bodily harm one of to grievous bodily harm.

The accused expressed contrition for the incident.

The court found Vivas guilty on his own admission, and sentenced him to imprisonment for two years, suspended for four years. A restraining order in favour of the victim was also issued.

MaltaToday is informed that arrangements will now be made for the accused to be deported.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar assisted the defendant as legal aid.