Three hospitalised after two separate traffic accidents in Rabat

Three men and two women were involved in two separate traffic accidents on Sunday, resulting in three of them being grievously injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The first incident occurred at around 4:45pm on Triq Bir ir-Ruwa, Rabat. According to police, a 60-year-old man lost control of the Mazda Demio he was driving, causing it to overturn.

The vehicle was carrying two women aged 56 and 64, and a 64-year-old man, all residents of Żejtun.

The second incident happened at 7:45pm on Triq il-Buqana, Rabat when a 35-year-old Indian man from Swieqi lost control of the Peugeot Tweet motorcycle he was driving, causing him to fall off.

Medical teams were dispatched to both incidents, and all individuals involved were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Later, the 64-year-old man, the 56-year-old woman from the first incident, and the 35-year-old motorcyclist were certified as grievously injured, while the others involved did not suffer injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.