Man dies after falling from roof in Tarxien

A 76-year-old man has died after falling from the roof of his property in Tarxien on Tuesday.

Police received a report at 12:45pm and immediately went on site to Vjal Simmons.

Initial investigations suggests that the man fell a storey height from the roof of his property and onto the roof of a neighbouring property.

However, as he fell on the nearby roof, that same roof collapsed and the man fell by another storey height.

Members of the Civil Protection Department as well as a medical team were called on site to assist.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, but he was declared dead a few moments later.

Magistrate Victor Axiak was notified of the case and has opened an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.