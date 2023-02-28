Man jailed for 10 months after police discover stolen tools in his garage

A man from Qormi has been jailed for 10 months after being convicted of possession of stolen tools and recidivism.

The Court of Magistrates, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit had been told how the theft had been reported to the police on April 1, 2021.

The victim had later been informed by a friend that someone had tried to sell him some tools, which he suspected to be those that had been stolen.

The police investigation had soon zeroed in on 45-year-old Qormi resident Savior Agius, who was known to the police and had several previous convictions.

A police sergeant, following up on the information given by the victim, had found Agius washing a Volkswagen Passat outside his garage, and spotted some tools inside the building.

Having previously seen photos of the stolen tools provided by the victim, the officer had recognized a black box with its orange handle wrapped in black tape, as the stolen one.

The victim had also testified, confirming that he had been robbed on April 1, 2021, and that the toolbox had been among the items stolen. The victim estimated the value of the stolen tools to be around €3,500.

The defence had requested a Probation Officer follow Agius and compile a Social Inquiry Report. The subsequent report confirmed that Agius had a long history of drug addiction and may also suffer from ADHD.

The court acquitted Agius of the theft charge, observing that it was based on footage provided by the victim which had not been collected by a court expert and in any case, did not show the accused or his car. No eyewitnesses had seen the theft take place.

But Agius was, however, found guilty of handling stolen goods, as the stolen items were discovered in his possession.

In sentencing the defendant, the court described his criminal record as "very colourful," noting that he had multiple previous convictions for theft and drug-related crimes.

Agius was jailed for 10 months and placed under a two-year treatment order.

Inspector Roderick Attard led the prosecution in the case.