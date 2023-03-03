menu

Police find 23 people living in Malta irregularly

3 March 2023, 12:16pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
Police found 23 people living in Malta irregularly after carrying out inspections across different localities.

These people were hail from various countries, including Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria and Mali.

They were taken to a detention centre. Police have started a repatriation process to send them back home.

Similar inspections will continue in the days and weeks to come, the police said.

Inspections were carried out in Marsa, Pieta, Bugibba, Santa Venera, Raħal Ġdid and Marsaskala.

