Police find 23 people living in Malta irregularly

Police found 23 people living in Malta irregularly after carrying out inspections across different localities.

These people were hail from various countries, including Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria and Mali.

They were taken to a detention centre. Police have started a repatriation process to send them back home.

Similar inspections will continue in the days and weeks to come, the police said.

Inspections were carried out in Marsa, Pieta, Bugibba, Santa Venera, Raħal Ġdid and Marsaskala.