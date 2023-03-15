Kidnap suspect Christian Borg loses rental car company licence

The suspect in a kidnapping case that caused national outrage has had the licence of his car rental service suspeneded.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff upheld the decision in an unsuccessful appeal by Christian Borg, whose car rental service of 1,000 vehicles has previously operated under the Goldcar brand.

The scrapping of his license comes after Mintoff confirmed Transport Malta’s previous suspension.

Borg’s public service garage license was for a fleet of 1,145 rental cars. Borg appealed Transport Malta’s previous suspension back in 2019, after local authorities received repeated complaints about his service. During a twelve-month period, from September 2018 to August 2019, Borg had a total of 39,066 rentals.

Subsequently, a tribunal decided that Borg was well aware of the issues present in his operations, but that he had taken no action to rectify such problems. The Director General for the Consumer Affairs Authority had also said that Borg’s operations had placed a negative light on Malta, affecting as it did so many tourists who filed repeated complaints on his operation.

Among the complaints were customers accusing the company of overcharging, but Borg claimed that these cases were resolved by the company returning the money. Nevertheless, the Director-General confirmed that few complaints were resolved to customers’ satisfaction. Borg knew that these complaints had been accumulating for years, even receiving another suspension in 2016, which was not enforced, with no serious action was taken to address them.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff confirmed the tribunal’s previous sentence in its entirety, therefore finalising the initial decision.