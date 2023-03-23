menu

Elderly farmer dies in mechanical plough accident

The 69-year-old man from Mġarr was certified dead shortly after arriving at Mater Dei

marianna_calleja
23 March 2023, 6:01pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 69-year-old man from Mġarr has died in a farming accident.

Police said that the man was tilling a field in Fomm ir-Riħ, limits of Imgarr, when getting caught in the mechanical plough, dragging him under it, and killed him on the spot.

An ambulance was called in but he died shortly after arriving at Mater Dei Hospital.

Duty Magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed about the case and appointed an inquiry.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
