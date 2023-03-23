Elderly farmer dies in mechanical plough accident

A 69-year-old man from Mġarr has died in a farming accident.

Police said that the man was tilling a field in Fomm ir-Riħ, limits of Imgarr, when getting caught in the mechanical plough, dragging him under it, and killed him on the spot.

An ambulance was called in but he died shortly after arriving at Mater Dei Hospital.

Duty Magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed about the case and appointed an inquiry.