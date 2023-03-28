Man awaiting sentencing jailed over attempted break-in

A man currently being held in preventive custody, awaiting sentencing for stealing a mobile phone, has been jailed over an attempted break-in that happened in early March.

Ibrahim Ismail Farouk, a homeless 34-year-old Zimbabwean, who is currently being held in preventive custody at Corradino Correctional Facility, was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, accused of aggravated attempted theft, having attempted to break into a green grocer in Sliema at 1am on 2 January.

He was also charged with having, during the night between 1 and 2 January this year, stolen cash and other items from inside a vehicle that had been parked in Tower Road, Sliema.

Farouk pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to imprisonment for two years.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.