Man arrested for posting intimate photos of ex-girlfriend online

Lamin Samura Seguba, a Gambian national residing in St. Paul's Bay, has been remanded in custody for posting an intimate photo of his ex-girlfriend online without her consent.

This happened less than two weeks after being granted bail over a different case.

Seguba, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included breaching the conditions of a previous release and threatening the woman.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied his request for bail due to the seriousness of the case and the real danger that he might tamper with evidence, especially since the woman had not testified yet.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri insisted that Seguba's laptop and mobile, where the indecent photos were stored, were already in police possession, so there was no way he could tamper with the evidence.

However, Police Inspector Omar Zammit claimed that the accused had refused to provide passwords to access the equipment.

The court refused the request, and the man was remanded in custody.

Seguba had been granted bail just two weeks ago, in a separate case in which he stands charged with smashing the windshield of a man's car during an argument.

He had also been charged with falsely accusing the police of stealing €20,000 from him and damaging items at Mater Dei after growing impatient while waiting to be seen by a doctor.