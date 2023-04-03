Birżebbuġa traffic accident leaves elderly woman grievously injured

A 72-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries after she was run-over in Birżebbuġa on Monday morning, the police said.

The woman was hit by an Isuzu Elf driven by a 22-year-old man from Għaxaq at around 8:40am in Triq Birżebbuġa.

The woman was treated by a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital and later hospitalised. She was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.