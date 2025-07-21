Solidarjeta partners up with MEIA to strengthen creatives' labour rights

Solidarjeta and the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association (MEIA) have announced a partnership agreement aimed at strengthening creatives’ labour rights and protections.

The agreement creates a framework where creative professionals will benefit from professional representation and workplace protections.

The partnership offers a dual membership opportunity for those eligible. Creatives can now join both MEIA and Solidarjeta under a reduced annual fee of €75 for standard members and €50 for students.

This structure is designed to reflect the realities of creative work where many are both freelance workers and be employed. Members will gain access to Solidarjeta’s tools for workplace support, including assistance with wage disputes, contract negotiations, unlawful termination, and collective bargaining processes.

“This comprehensive model ensures creatives are represented not only in cultural discourse but also in the labour rights framework that shapes their daily lives.”

MEIA explained that the collaboration will be managed through the newly established Creative Workers Board. This board will comprise representatives from both organisations and the wider creative community.

Maria Galea, President of MEIA, said that this partnership strengthens the work MEIA has been building for the past five years, pushing for a creative sector that is taken seriously not just artistically, but economically and structurally.

“For too long, artists, designers, performers, and cultural practitioners have faced uncertainty around contracts, pay, and workplace safety. By joining forces with Solidarjeta, we’re combining MEIA’s sectoral expertise with a strong model of worker protection to build a more sustainable foundation for creative careers in Malta.”

Solidarjeta President Matthew Attard noted that discussions with creative workers over the past year have clearly shown an urgent need for union representation within the industry, citing common issues such as late payments, lack of contracts, and insufficient health and safety measures.

The joint membership portal is expected to go live by the end of July on both MEIA and Solidarjeta’s websites.

Additionally, a series of initiatives, including public consultations, roundtables, and workshops, will also be announced.