Ethical foundations: Environment, social justice, good governance
Malta’s foundations must be built on what is right and just.
Malta’s next chapter must not be driven by what is profitable today but by what is sustainable, fair, and honest for the future. This is why we see the environment, social progress, and governance as the ethical foundations of Malta’s renewal.
These are choices about the kind of country we want to become.
Malta is a beautiful island, but we have not always treated it with care. Overdevelopment has robbed us of open spaces. Our renewable energy efforts have not kept pace with our ambitions.
We cannot keep balancing development against the environment as if they are two sides of a negotiation. The environment is not a cost; it is our shared inheritance.
Malta must make wind and solar the backbone of our energy future. We must move beyond timid targets and embrace bold ones. We will protect our natural habitats, green our towns and villages, and create new open spaces for communities to breathe, connect, and thrive. Environmental protection is not about saying ‘no’ to progress. It is about saying ‘yes’ to a better quality of life.
The second part of our ethical foundation is social progress. Too many people are still left behind. Young couples can’t afford a home. The elderly struggle with loneliness. Mental health remains a silent crisis.
A fair society is one where opportunity is open to all. This means investing in affordable housing, preventive healthcare, and education that equips our children with life skills. It means creating policies that work for modern family realities; not for a Malta of the past. Social policy should not be about handouts or pity. It should be about giving people the tools and opportunities to live independent, meaningful lives.
And the third foundation is governance. Malta cannot thrive if trust in our institutions remains weak. We must see governance as leadership. That’s why I believe in a leaner, more focused parliament with fewer MPs but full-time roles. We cannot keep expecting our MPs to serve the country part-time while holding private interests.
We will also revise the pay packets of MPs, ministers, and the prime minister to reflect both the responsibility and the accountability of public office. Fair pay, transparent structures, and clear expectations will attract the right talent into politics for the right reasons.
But governance is also about how our regulators work, how our courts deliver justice, and how public service treats citizens. We will drive open government initiatives so that citizens can track public spending, decision-making, and service delivery.
These are the ethical foundations the Nationalist Party believes in: A Malta where the environment is protected, not exploited; a Malta where no one is left behind; a Malta where institutions lead with integrity, not convenience.
These are not distant ideals. They are decisions we must make today if we want a better tomorrow.
The PN is ready to lead this change. Not because it is politically easy, but because it is morally right.
We will work to build a Malta that our children will thank us for, not forgive us for.
This is what ethical leadership looks like. And this is what we are determined to deliver.