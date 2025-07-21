Expect delays on KM Malta as pilots take industrial action

Travellers with KM Malta Airlines might have their flights delayed with pilots following a set of directives issued by their union.

Among the directives are time-saving measures, such as refusing to carry out pre-flight preparation at home and no fuelling whilst boarding. Pilots will also have to perform full-length departures—taking off from the beginning of a runway—and full arrival procedures, while any passenger announcements must be done by the pilots in Maltese only, except in emergency situations.

The Airline Pilots Association gave notice of the industrial action on Friday, but it comes into effect on Monday morning (today).

The industrial action appears to result from a breakdown in communication between the airline and the union over members’ safety and well-being.

Among the issues raised was the method by which a pilot can lose their licence when disciplinary action is brought against them.

As part of the action, pilots will not accept changes to their roster until the start of their duty time. If a pilot is rostered as being on standby, they can only be contacted and accept changes to their roster when their standby time starts.

Pilots will also not conduct single-engine taxi procedures, a fuel-saving measure that involves taxiing an aircraft with one engine shut down.

KM Malta Airlines apologises for inconvenience

In response to the announced industrial action, KM Malta Airlines clarified that although passengers may experience delays , no flight cancellations are expected.

Passengers were advised to check in as normal for their planned flights with the airline.

"KM Malta Airlines would like to apologise to its customers for any possible disruption which these actions may cause. "