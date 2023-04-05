Woman and child grievously injured in Żejtun three-car collision

A collision between multiple vehicles in Vjal il-25 ta’ November, Żejtun on Tuesday left a child and his guardian injured.

The collision occurred between three vehicles: a Peugeot 3008 driven by a 38-year-old woman from Fgura, a Chevrolet Matiz driven by a 44-year-old woman also from Fgura and a Mini One driven by a woman from Msida.

At first, only the Peugeot 3008 and the Chevrolet collided, with the Chevrolet hitting the Mini One after.

Two 9-year-old girls were with the 38-year-old, and a 7-year-old boy was with the 44-year-old.

All involved, except the Mini One driver were taken straight to Mater Dei in an ambulance, where they are being given the necessary medical attention.

While the Peugeot driver and passengers were found to have sustained light injuries, the Chevrolet driver and her passenger were found to have sustained grievous injuries.

Peugeot occupants were found to have suffered only minor injuries, but the driver and her companion of the Chevrolet were found to have suffered severe wounds.

Police investigations are ongoing.