Six hospitalised following Birżebbuġa traffic accident

marianna_calleja
5 April 2023, 8:59am
by Marianna Calleja

A 33-year-old driver and a 50-year-old passenger were certified to be suffering from serious injuries following a traffic accident on Tuesday.

In total six persons were hospitalised after two vehicles collided in Ħal Far road, Birżebbuġa. 

A Peugeot 308 driven by a 33-year-old Pakistani man residing in Żabbar and an Isuzu D-Max driven by a 51-year-old man residing in Żebbuġ.

Four of the injured were in the Peugeot; three men and a woman aged between 23 and 50, all Bulgarians.

An ambulance was summoned on site and everyone to Mater Dei Hospital for further medical treatment.

The police said that the 33-year-old Pakistani driver and a Bulgarian 55-year-old passenger were certified to be suffering from serious injuries while the rest suffered from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud opened an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
