Six hospitalised following Birżebbuġa traffic accident

A 33-year-old driver and a 50-year-old passenger were certified to be suffering from serious injuries following a traffic accident on Tuesday.

In total six persons were hospitalised after two vehicles collided in Ħal Far road, Birżebbuġa.

A Peugeot 308 driven by a 33-year-old Pakistani man residing in Żabbar and an Isuzu D-Max driven by a 51-year-old man residing in Żebbuġ.

Four of the injured were in the Peugeot; three men and a woman aged between 23 and 50, all Bulgarians.

An ambulance was summoned on site and everyone to Mater Dei Hospital for further medical treatment.

The police said that the 33-year-old Pakistani driver and a Bulgarian 55-year-old passenger were certified to be suffering from serious injuries while the rest suffered from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud opened an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.