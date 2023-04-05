Two people injured in Tal-Barrani three-car collision
A 43-year-old man and his passenger, a 15-year-old, have been injured in a three-car collision in Tal-Barrani, Żejtun
Two people have been injured, in a crash involving three cars in Żejtun on Wednesday afternoon.
Three cars, a Hino 300 series driven by a 21-year-old man from Qormi, an Isuzu Elf driven by a 29-year-old Albanese man from Birżebbuġa, and an Audi A4 driven by a 43-year-old man from Mtarfa, crashed in Tal-Barrani, at around 12:45pm, the police said.
An ambulance took the Mtarfa man and his passenger, a 15-year-old boy, to Mater Dei Hospital, where the injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.