Two people injured in Tal-Barrani three-car collision

Two people have been injured, in a crash involving three cars in Żejtun on Wednesday afternoon.

Three cars, a Hino 300 series driven by a 21-year-old man from Qormi, an Isuzu Elf driven by a 29-year-old Albanese man from Birżebbuġa, and an Audi A4 driven by a 43-year-old man from Mtarfa, crashed in Tal-Barrani, at around 12:45pm, the police said.

An ambulance took the Mtarfa man and his passenger, a 15-year-old boy, to Mater Dei Hospital, where the injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.