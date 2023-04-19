Two remanded in custody over €62 million VAT money laundering scheme

A man and a woman have been remanded in custody on money laundering and fraud charges in connection with a police investigation into a €62 million VAT carousel scheme.

Martin Farrugia, 45, from Rabat who told the court he works in construction, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Henriette Cassar 49, Zebbug, who told the court she was choosing not to reply as to what she did for a living, also denied the charges.

The arraignment comes after the arrest and questioning of at least five businesspeople earlier today. The remaining three individuals are expected to be charged in the coming days.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning and have been questioned at length by the police.

Inspector Xerri told the court that in 2022, VAT department informed police that Martin Farrugia might be evading tax due to discrepancies between claims and returns.

Emerged that 4.2 million. Cassar had deposited over €900,000 in cheques related to Farrugia’s business. They were arrested yesterday after a warrant was issued by the duty magistrate. In addition to this, a profit of €150,000 on business had not been declared, said the prosecution.

Inspector Xerri, said that he had arrested Farrugia himself, and had read him his rights as Farrugia did not know how to read. Cassar Delia was arrested at her home.

The prosecution requested a freezing order over the assets belonging to the defendants. The defence objected to the request, which the court however ruled to be justified and upheld.

Bail was requested, and was immediately objected to by the prosecution on the grounds of the very grievous nature of the charges. During the searches a number of electronic devices had been seized and could lead to more people being charged.

Lawyer Franco Debono submitted that his client had a spotless criminal record and was presumed innocent. Every infringement of the country’s criminal laws were grievous, he said, but the money laundering crimes she is accused of fell “somewhere in the middle of the spectrum of criminal offences.”

The only alleged victim of his client was the taxman, submitted the lawyer.

He said that while the AG had said there were others who had been arrested, only these two individuals were in court today. “I would hope that when a person is arraigned, the investigations into that person have been concluded.” No evidence had been exhibited to suggest that if released on bail, Cassar would attempt to suborn witnesses, he said.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella asked if there were any other possible victims. Inspector: Farrugia worked as a clerk/ administrator with Farrugia. Discrepancies in the manual Fiscal VAT receipts submitted by clients and the receipt books returned to the VAT department.

Caruana Vella explained that Farrugia was additionally being charged with defrauding individuals who are yet to testify. There was also the risk of him being difficult to notify as he had more than one address.

Lawyer Dominic Micallef, appearing for Farugia, replied that the police had not told the court of any difficulty in locating his client and that he could easily be served with summons when signing his bail book. The prosecution had already collected all the evidence against Farrugia and so it was presumed that the investigation had been concluded, said the lawyer. With regards to witnesses yet to testify, the prosecution had brought no concrete evidence to substantiate their fears of him tampering with evidence. “I doubt he even knows all of the witnesses they mentioned.”

The court denied bail to both defendants. Noting in Cassar’s case, the potential witnesses was not necessarily limited to the taxman, but to individuals, and in Farrugia’s that there were discrepancies in his address information.

Lawyer Abigail Caruana Vella is prosecuting on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, together with police Inspector Joseph Xerri.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented Henriette Cassar, while lawyers Etienne Borg Ferrante and Dominic Micallef appeared on behalf of Martin Farrugia.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and Rebecca Mercieca appeared as parte civile on behalf of the alleged victims Paul Azzopardi, William and Josephine Farrugia in their own capacity and in representation of their companies: Farm Meat ltd, San Blas Farm Ltd, Breeding Ltd, Magvin Ltd.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Francis Azzopardi represented a group of other companies which allegedly fell victim to the defendants.