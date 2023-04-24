Woman hospitalised after car overturns in St Paul’s Bay

A 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after losing control of her car on Triq San Pawl il-Baħar, St Paul’s Bay.

Police were notified of the traffic accident at 6:30pm on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the 49-year-old woman, from St Paul’s Bay, lost control while driving a Land Rover Defender, causing it to overturn.

A medical team was called on site to help the woman. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.