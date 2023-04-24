menu

Woman hospitalised after car overturns in St Paul’s Bay

A 49-year-old woman was driving a Land Rover Defender when she lost control of the vehicle

nicole_meilak
24 April 2023, 8:29am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Sunday evening after losing control of her car on Triq San Pawl il-Baħar, St Paul’s Bay.

Police were notified of the traffic accident at 6:30pm on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the 49-year-old woman, from St Paul’s Bay, lost control while driving a Land Rover Defender, causing it to overturn.

Photo: Malta Police Force
A medical team was called on site to help the woman. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IGM press awards (most promising journalist) win...
