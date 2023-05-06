Motorcyclist and pillion rider killed in Mosta collision

Two men have died following a road accident in Mosta early this morning.

In a statement, the police said that the fatal collision, involving Smart Fortwo, driven by a 41 year old man from Mellieha and a Yamaha Crypton motorcycle had occurred at around 6am on Triq ta’ Żejfa, Mosta.

Two men, aged 41 and 33, from St. Paul’s Bay had been on the motorcycle. One of the riders was certified dead at the scene, the other died later in hospital. The other motorist's injuries were subsequently classified as "slight."

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police are also investigating the incident.