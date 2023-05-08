Lawyer wants Degiorgio brothers to testify in libel case filed by Joseph Muscat

A lawyer who is the defendant in ongoing libel proceedings filed by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has summonsed jailed hitmen Alfred and George Degiorgio to testify.

Muscat had sued lawyer Christian Grima for libel over a Facebook post in which Grima suggested that the former prime minister had a hand in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In May 2020, Grima had shared a Facebook post, previously published by the PN’s youth wing MZPN in December 2019. It showed a clip from an interview given by the former Prime minister’s wife, Michelle, on Xtra in August 2018.

In the clip, Michelle Muscat claimed to be sorrier about “what happened to” Caruana Galizia than the victim’s family because she now had to live with the “lies” the journalist had written about her.

In his comment accompanying the clip, Grima wrote: “What happened to her? Your husband blew her up, Michelle. That is what happened.”

In later testimony during the libel case, Muscat had strenuously rejected the assertion, insisting that Grima had crossed a line.

When the case continued before magistrate Victor Axiak on Monday morning, the court noted that Grima’s defence counsel had requested the testimony of the assassins who were jailed for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia to testify in today’s sitting.

The court noted that the request had been filed on May 3, but had been held back in view of the short time frame.

Lawyer Pawlu Lia, representing Joseph Muscat, asked who had been summonsed. “Alfred and George Degiorgio” replied Grima’s lawyer Karl Grech.

The magistrate asked the defendant and his lawyer what they realistically expected the Degiorgios to say. “They are crying out to testify,” Grima replied. “A few days ago, they released a statement to this effect.”

The questions would be about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, confirmed the lawyer.

The court adjourned the case to June.