Man who threatened Cassola under social media post let off with a warning

A man who posted a menacing message to independent politician Prof. Arnold Cassola on social media, was let off with a warning after Cassola withdrew his criminal complaint in view of an apology by the defendant.

In a foul-mouthed comment underneath a post in which Cassola published a screenshot of an Instagram photo of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife posing at a winery on the day of the clamorous court judgement ordering the rescission of the controversial Steward deal, Emmanuel Piscopo had insulted Cassola and warned him “you’re next” (issa jmiss lilek).

Piscopo was charged earlier this week after Cassola had filed a police report.

But when he appeared in court before magistrate Ian Farrugia, Piscopo apologised for what he had done. Cassola informed the court that he did not wish to proceed further with the complaint.

Before sending him on his way, Magistrate Farrugia warned Piscopo that these types of threats were punishable by up to 18 months jail and a fine of up to €23,000 euro.