Police catch man and woman stealing from parked cars in Żebbuġ

A man and woman are being held at the police depot after police caught them stealing from parked cars on Triq l-Imdina

15 May 2023, 12:20pm
by Nicole Meilak
File photo

A man and woman were arrested overnight after police caught them stealing from parked cars on Triq l-Imdina in Żebbuġ.

Police received a report at 3:15am that two suspicious people were circling parked cars on the road.

After going on site, police officials identified the two people near an open car with the radio taken out of the car.

When the two noticed police nearby, they tried to flee. Police arrested them immediately.

Police found several suspicious items, including a torch and penknives. Other items were found in the grass nearby, including a radio, glasses and chargers.

According to police, these two people are connected to a series of thefts carried out in April and the beginning of May.

They are being held at the police lockup in Floriana and are expected to be arraigned at 1pm on Monday in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

