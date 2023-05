A man was hospitalised on Saturday morning after suffering injuries from a fall in Luqa.

Police told MaltaToday that the 51-year-old Albanian man was working when he fell in an unnamed road in the limits of Triq l-Igrett l-Isfar, Luqa.

An ambulance and CPD were called on-site to assist the man and later he was taken to Mater Dei hospital.

The man’s injuries are not critical.