Police were told that Theuma pardon meant he could not be charged on phantom job

The magistrate presiding the compilation of evidence against five men accused of giving a phantom government job to Melvin Theuma – the middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia – has rejected a request to expunge testimony given by Theuma to an inquiring magistrate, from the record.

Rejecting the request from the defence to expunge Theuma’s inquiry evidence as he had refused to testify in these proceedings, Magistrate Monica Vella said that as the case was still at the defence evidence stage, the defence still had “every opportunity” to summon Theuma as a witness.

Lawyer Edward Gatt, in view of the decree, asked the prosecution to summon Theuma to the stand to see whether he would opt to reply to the defence’s questions. “We’ll play cat and mouse, then,” he said.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti cross-examined police inspector Nicholas Vella, asking him whether any charges involving undue payment had been filed against Theuma. “The police investigated and requested a magisterial inquiry, which was carried out. So far neither the police nor the inquiring magistrate felt the need to press charges,” replied the witness, who no longer forms part of the fraud and money laundering squad, and is now working in the traffic section.

“So your investigation concluded that Theuma had received money which he shouldn’t have and you prosecuted the person who paid him. Don’t you consider Theuma to be an accomplice in the same crime?” probed the lawyer.

“To date. No.”

“What is the difference between the defendants and Theuma?” asked Filletti. “The pardon,” explained the inspector.

“Are you of the opinion that Theuma should have been arraigned, but he wasn’t because of the pardon or that he should not be charged at all?” “Because of the pardon,” Inspector Vella said, going on to confirm that had the pardon not been issued, Theuma ought to have been charged.

FIlletti then suggested that the pardon didn’t protect Theuma from prosecution for this offence. But the inspector disagreed. “That’s not my interpretation.” The magistrate interrupted, pointing out that it “wasn’t a matter of interpretation but of what is written in the pardon, which was not yet exhibited in the acts.”

“The advice we were given was that it covered Theuma in this case,” clarified the inspector, naming prosecutors Francesco Refalo and Andrea Zammit from the office of the Attorney General as having advised him that Theuma’s pardon also covered these proceedings.

“The AG advised you that he’s covered and Theuma stills says he risks being incriminated,” “There’s something wrong, right?” suggested the lawyer, asking whether the AG had given the police any further instructions after Theuma’s refusal. There weren’t any, replied the witness.

Edward Gatt addressed the court saying that the defence lawyers wished to jointly express a concern about today’s decree. “We have a situation where Theuma appears, on this issue, to be neither here nor there… He testified, then refused to be cross-examined. We need this issue to be addressed immediately.” The lawyer requested that Theuma be brought to court today so that he can at least declare what his position on testifying will be.

The court upheld the request and suspended the hearing until 1pm for Theuma to be produced by the prosecution as a witness.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti is representing Anthony Muscat in the proceedings.

Anthony Ellul is being represented by lawyers Vincent Micallef Jacob Portelli.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo are appearing for Keith Schembri.

Lawyer Michael Sciriha is defence counsel to Sandro Craus.

Yorgen Fenech is being defended by lawyer Charles Mercieca.