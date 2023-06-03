Elderly woman hospitalised as speeding car collides with parked vehicle in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq roundabout

An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital after a car speeding out of the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq roundabout crashed into a parked car.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 pm, just off Coast Road, according to the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 49-year-old man was driving a black Mercedes at a high speed when he collided with a parked white Opel Corsa while exiting the roundabout.

The impact of the collision caused the parked car to hit two other vehicles. The victim, an 86-year-old woman, was sitting inside one of the parked cars.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where it was discovered that although she sustained injuries, they are not of a serious or grievous nature.

This incident marks the third car accident within a span of less than twenty-four hours. In separate accidents in Mdina and Tarxien, three people were injured, two of them grievously.