Man grievously injured in Tal-Barrani traffic accident

A 32-year-old man residing in Żabbar has been hospitalised with grievous injuries following a traffic accident in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Tal-Barrani, Tarxien at around 12:45 am.

Preliminary investigations showed that a Volkswagen Polo driven by the victim was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi I-MIEV driven by a 44-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.