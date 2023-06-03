Man grievously injured in Tal-Barrani traffic accident
A man was hospitalised following a traffic collision in Tal-Barrani, which left the victim with grievous injuries
A 32-year-old man residing in Żabbar has been hospitalised with grievous injuries following a traffic accident in the early hours of Saturday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Tal-Barrani, Tarxien at around 12:45 am.
Preliminary investigations showed that a Volkswagen Polo driven by the victim was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi I-MIEV driven by a 44-year-old man from Siġġiewi.
A medical team was called to the site of the accident and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.