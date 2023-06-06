Man behind €4,000 theft sentenced to 15 months in jail after admitting to burglary

A Georgian national has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after admitting to burglary charges.

Giorgadze Tengizi Mamagejschwili, 42, from Georgia was arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia in connection with a burglary from a house in Mosta in August 2019.

Some worth of belongings are thought to have been stolen during the break-in.

During Mamagejschwili’s arraignment before magistrate Ian Farrugia on Tuesday, Inspector Christina Delia charged the man with theft, aggravated by means and value. The defendant was also charged with voluntarily causing up to €2,500 worth of damage to the property.

The court was told that Mamagejschwili had several criminal convictions abroad.

The defendant, who the court was told is unemployed, is currently in pre-trial detention at Corradino Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail in connection with ongoing proceedings relating to other burglaries.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco informed the court that the Mamagejschwili would be pleading guilty to the charges, if the prosecution agreed to drop the charge of recidivism.

Inspector Delia said the prosecution would not insist on the recidivism charge, explaining that the police had not yet received copies of the relevant documentation from abroad.

Finding Mamagejschwili guilty on his own admission, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for 15 months.