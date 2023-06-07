Motorcyclist injured after losing control of bike in Lija accident
The motorcyclist was driving through Triq il-Mosta when he lost control of his bike and fell
A 67-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle while driving through Lija.
The accident happened at 1:15pm. The man, who lives in Ħamrun, had been driving his Honda AFS when he lost control and fell over.
A medical team administered first aid on the man and he was taken to hospital with grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.