menu

Motorcyclist injured after losing control of bike in Lija accident

The motorcyclist was driving through Triq il-Mosta when he lost control of his bike and fell

nicole_meilak
7 June 2023, 5:29pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 67-year-old man was grievously injured on Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle while driving through Lija.

The accident happened at 1:15pm. The man, who lives in Ħamrun, had been driving his Honda AFS when he lost control and fell over.

A medical team administered first aid on the man and he was taken to hospital with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.