Man caught threatening cashier and demanding money in Sunday theft attempt

A 23-year-old man from Marsa was arrested in Raħal Ġdid on Sunday after threatening a cashier with a knife and demanding money.

At 9pm on Sunday, police received information of a suspicious man wearing a hoodie and mask in a shop in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar.

Police went on site and found the 27-year-old cashier and the man inside the shop. The man tried running away but police chased after him and told him to stop, although he ignored the police’s orders.

The police managed to catch the man but he continued to resist. Here, the police noticed that the man was carrying a knife. At this point, the police used a taser so that the man can be arrested.

No one was injured. Investigations are ongoing.