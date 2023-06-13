School bus driver remanded in custody, accused of sexually assaulting six-year-old boy

A school bus driver has been remanded in custody after charged with sexually assaulting and corrupting a six-year-old boy.

The 31-year-old Indian citizen, who resides at Mġarr, was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Leonard Caruana on Tuesday, accused of committing a non-consensual sexual act on a person under the age of 15, as well as working as a public transport driver without the necessary licence.

The boy’s school was not identified during the arraignment.

The incident is believed to have taken place earlier this month.

Prosecuting lawyer Danica Vella, together with Police Inspectors Dorianne Tabone and Eman Hayman, asked the court to issue a protection order in favour of the victim and to condemn the man to suffer the costs of the case, should guilt be found.

They also requested that the driver be placed under a treatment order and the suspension of his driving licence.

The defendant, whose name was banned from publication, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested as the alleged victim had not yet testified.

A protection order was issued in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta were defence counsel.