Rosso murder: Victim was threatened by a group of Sicilians, ex-police chief testifies

Former police commissioner John Rizzo took the witness stand on Tuesday morning as the trial of two men accused of the murder of Albert Brian Rosso continued.

Anthony Bugeja, 55, and 48-year-old Piero Di Bartolo are indicted with the wilful homicide of Rosso and dumping his body at sea in 2005.

The jury is presided by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

Testifying before the jury, Rizzo recalled how Rosso had asked for a meeting with the then commissioner. When the meeting was held, Rosso had told Rizzo that he was being threatened by a group of Sicilian men, suggesting the name Sebastian Lupo, who was joint owner of Rosso’s fishing vessel.

Rizzo told the jury that the victim had called him up a week before his disappearance and mentioned a man who he had described as notorious.

Rosso had spoken about the threats to several people, including his wife and co-workers, said the witness, confirming that Rosso would carry a firearm on his person because of the threats.

On the day of his disappearance, someone had alighted from the victim’s van, climbed into the passenger seat of a waiting car, which drove away.

The victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute with his business partner and ex-business partner over money which they claimed they were owed, explained Rizzo.

Rosso was last seen leaving his workplace at San Lucjan, where he was supposed to meet Anthony Bugeja.

Cross-examined by the defence, Rizzo confirmed that the victim had mentioned an Italian police officer who had allegedly discussed illegal and mafia-related activity with him, but said the Maltese police had been unable to trace him.

The threats to Rosso would not be made directly, but would be communicated to him through the defendants Bugeja and Di Bartolo.

Judge rejects defence request to dissolve the jury

The court on Tuesday also refused a request by the defence for the dissolution of the jury. The lawyers argued that the testimony about what the wife of one of the defendants had told the police was “conjecture” and therefore, inadmissible.

The judge, while declaring the testimony to be inadmissible, ruled that information disclosed to the police in confidence does not constitute evidence. She rejected the defence’s request to dissolve the jury.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono are representing Bugeja, with lawyer Roberto Montaldo appearing for Di Bartolo. Lawyer Stefano Filletti is parte civile.

Lawyers Angele Vella and Andrea Zammit from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.