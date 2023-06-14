Homeless man sentenced to prison for stealing tools, meat and alcohol

A 41-year-old homeless man was sentenced to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to having stolen tools, meat and alcoholic beverages during the months of May and June this year.

Jonathan Abela was arraigned before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Wednesday, charged with three counts of aggravated theft from Gzira, Sliema and St. Julians as well as one count of simple theft.

Abela was accused of having stolen over €8,000 worth of tools from construction sites on two occasions in May and of having stolen approximately €290 worth of alcohol and €90 worth of meat from supermarkets in Gzira and Sliema the following month. He was also charged with recidivism.

A guilty plea was entered which was confirmed after the defendant was given time to reconsider.

The court, noting that the defendant was a recidivist, opted for a custodial sentence, jailing the man for 21 months.

Lawyer Maria Karlsson represented the defendant as legal aid counsel.