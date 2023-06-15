Man seriously injured in Swieqi construction site

A man was hospitalised earlier this morning after falling in a construction site in Swieqi, the police said.

The man, 50 years old and resident of Tarxien, had been working at the construction site on Triq Santu Wistin when he fell from a height of one storey.

The incident took place at around 9:30am this morning.

The worker was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima opened an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.