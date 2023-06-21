Man receives nearly three-year sentence for armed robberies in St. Paul's Bay

A man has been sentenced to just under three years in jail after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies in St. Paul’s Bay.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo was told on Wednesday that CCTV footage gathered from the three crime scenes had led to the identification and arrest of Darko Tadic, a 48-year-old Bosnian man who lived in St. Paul’s Bay.

Police inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Warren Galea charged Tadic with three counts each of theft aggravated by violence, means and amount stolen, detaining a person against their will and carrying a knife in public without a police permit.

Tadic had committed the three stick-ups over a period of 4 weeks, from 29 May to 19 June, targeting the same betting shop twice and robbing a food store in between.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court jailed Tadic for 33 months for the aggravated thefts and imposed a €116 for the knife charge.

Lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young represented the defendant as legal aid counsel.