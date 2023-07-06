Valletta man gets two years’ jail for threatening letters to government critics

A Valletta man has been sentenced to two years in prison for sending a stream of anonymous poison pen letters to Nationalist MPs and critics of the government.

John Mary Borg, 71, was jailed for a total of 24 months and ordered to pay a total of €1,600 in fines by Magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning.

Borg had been accused of sending the disturbing letters to the private residences of Opposition MPs Beppe Fenech Adami and Ryan Callus, former MP Jason Azzopardi, Repubblika activist Robert Aquilina, as well as newspaper columnist Prof. Kevin Cassar.

Further charges of threatening and insulting Aquilina and his brother, PN MP Karol Aquilina, as well as with harassing and threatening Karol Aquilina and causing Robert Aquilina to fear violence, threatening MPs during the course of their duties, harassing Prof. Cassar and his wife as well as causing them to fear violence.

He had admitted the charges in a previous sitting.

Borg, who limped into the courtroom using a crutch, stood with eyes downcast as his sentence was read out.

The court recommended that Borg be held at the Forensic Unit, rather than amongst the prison’s general population. A protection order was also issued in favour of the victims, secured by a €2,000 personal guarantee.

Borg gave notice of appeal.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Ryan Farrugia prosecuted. Lawyers Henry Antoncich and Joseph Calleja assisted Borg. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia represented the victims.

