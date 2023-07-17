Another construction victim: Mohammed Kasem Hashem Alkhateeb dies after Rabat accident

The 26-year-old Syrian man who fell from a storey height in a construction site in Rabat has died as a result of his injuries, police said on Monday.

In a statement, police said that the man, identified as Mohammed Kasem Hashem Alkhateeb, lost his life while at Mater Dei Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry is ongoing and police are investigating.

The accident happened on 13 July at a construction site in Triq Alessandro Curmy in Rabat.

Police were informed of the accident at 5:30pm. Preliminary investigations showed that the man fell from a storey heigh while working in the construction site.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital to treat his injuries.

The announcement of Alkhateeb's death comes on the day of a vigil planned for 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, who died in a construction site collapse last December.

Sofia's family have since been campaigning for a public inquiry into his death. Prime Minister Robert Abela has been refusing such an inquiry, insisting that the ongoing magisterial inquiry is the best route to achieve justice.