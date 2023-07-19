Two women denied bail in connection with large cocaine and heroin bust

Two women have been remanded in custody after a police raid on their apartment led to the discovery of 1.8kg of heroin and around one thousand sachets of cocaine and heroin, ready to be sold on the local market.

32-year-old Roxanne Grech from Msida and 30-year-old Daniela Mamo from San Gwann were charged with aggravated possession of the drugs, in circumstances indicating that it was not intended for their personal use. They were also accused of possession of the drugs less than 100 metres away from a school or a place where young people gather.

Inspector John Leigh Howard, who led the investigation which culminated in the drug seizure, told the court how the police, acting on confidential information, had obtained a warrant to search Grech’s Msida flat.

When the search warrant was executed on Monday, no one answered the door. A decision was taken to force it open, however, after a light on the doorbell camera was seen to turn on, indicating that someone was using it.

Officers found Grech, Mamo and two other individuals - the partner of one and the daughter of the other - inside the flat, as well as the drugs which were prepared, in circumstances that pointed towards them not being for personal consumption.

Grech is also charged with breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence and recidivism.

Approximately 1.8kg of heroin and 1000 sachets of cocaine which he described as “market ready” were recovered from inside the apartment. A magisterial inquiry was launched and experts were appointed to assist, added the inspector.

The other two people inside the flat had been released after questioning, the inspector said, as there were no grounds for charges at that time. They will probably be called to testify as witnesses, he said, adding that the investigation in their regard is ongoing.

The court upheld the prosecution’s request for a freezing order, explaining to the defendants that until it is revoked, they could not sell or transfer any of their property or cash, except the €13,967 per year that the law allows them to use for living expenses.

Defence lawyers Jacob Magri and Matthew Xuereb requested bail for the women. Xuereb told the court that they had cooperated with the police, adding that Grech had to go to hospital three times in the 48 hours after her arrest.

“These are people with health problems. They cooperated with the investigation and were polite and well-behaved,” said the lawyer, adding that they were “ready to cooperate.”

There were no compellable civilian witnesses who could testify, he added, and therefore no risk of them tampering with the evidence.

Magri added that the women’s strong ties to Malta meant they posed no risk of absconding. He pointed out that there was no charge of conspiracy to import or traffic the drugs, only aggravated possession of substances suspected to be drugs, which have been seized and were being tested.

The court rejected the request and denied bail at this stage, however, after noting that third parties were yet to be questioned by the police in connection with the case.