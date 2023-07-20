Two-year-old toddler hospitalised in Tigne Point apartment fall

A two-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after a falling four storeys from an apartment window at Tigne Point.

The incident saw the toddler falling from a window leading to the block's common area, resulting in serious injuries.

Police were notified of the incident and conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene. The child was promptly attended to by a medical team before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Medical professionals at the hospital certified the injuries as serious.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella has been informed of the case and is leading an inquiry to establish the circumstances surrounding the fall.