Second man charged over 2022 arson attack on yacht

A second man has been charged in connection with an arson attack on a yacht moored at the Sliema seafront in August last year.

Olivend Xuereb, 38, from St. Paul’s Bay was charged with complicity in the preparation and execution of the arson attack on the yacht Megan Valletta, as well as with giving false testimony in the parallel prosecution of another man charged over the fire ,Wayne Delia, and recidivism.

CID Police Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told presiding magistrate Kevan Azzopardi that he had investigated an arson report of a boat on fire in Sliema front. CID together with district officers and recovered CCTV footage that showed two individuals in the vicinity of the boat acting suspiciously. The investigation led to the arrest of Wayne Delia as well as Xuereb, who eventually had to be released without charge due to insufficient evidence at the time.

During his testimony during the compilation of evidence against him, Delia told the court that Xuereb had participated in the crime by throwing a jerry can of fuel on the boat, while Delia had thrown a ball of burning material.

Xuereb, who told the court that he worked in hotel maintenance and as a part time security guard, pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Sarah Tua requested bail for the defendant, arguing that the investigation was already complete and the principal testimony was already preserved in the inquiry. The defendant holds down three jobs and has little chance of absconding, argued the lawyer, adding that his criminal record, although not spotless, has not seen an addition to it for at least the past eight years.

Prosecuting lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov: objected to the bail request, citing the gravity of the offences, as well as the fact that the testimony of his alleged accomplice had to be recorded in these proceedings. There was a real risk that he could approach Delia’s girlfriend, argued the prosecution, adding that Xuereb’s criminal record did not give augur that he would abide by bail conditions.

The court, after hearing submissions on bail, noted that the defendant’s criminal record showed that this was not his first brush with the law. “Although his last infraction took place nearly 10 years ago, it appears that the defendant has thrown away his opportunity for reform and found himself in court, once again answering to charges, which this time are rather serious.”

Furthermore, the principal witness in this case had not yet testified, said the magistrate, ruling that he was not convinced that the defendant would obey any bail conditions it might impose at this early stage of proceedings.

Bail was refused.