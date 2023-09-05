Man suffers grievous injuries to face and hands in Delimara pyrotechnic explosion

A man suffered grievous injuries after an incident involving the explosion of pyrotechnic material, resulting in injuries to his face and hands.

The accident happened on Monday 4 September. The man, 32, was admitted to Mater Dei hospital at around 9:15pm.

The police said the St. Paul's Bay man was in Delimara when he discovered the pyrotechnic material, which exploded, causing significant injuries to his face and hands.

The injured man was promptly transported to the hospital by a companion who was with him at the time of the incident. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.