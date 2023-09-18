[LIVE] Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry continues

The public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia continues on Monday in the law courts building in Valletta.

The inquiry is probing the administrative structures and systems surrounding the construction industry and its safety.

Sofia died in December last year when a building still under construction at the Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed. Five other men were injured in the collapse.

Since then police have filed criminal charges against several individuals, including the contractor and the site owners.

The public inquiry is being led by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon and was set up by the Prime Minister following insistence by Sofia's mother and friends that culminated into a protest outside Castille earlier this summer.