[LIVE] Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry continues

The public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia continues in court on Monday with the testimony of lawyer Jason Azzopardi

18 September 2023, 9:08am
by Matthew Farrugia
09:51 “So there is a flaw in the system,” stated Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon. He noted that stakeholders have already expressed their concerns that in certain cases, self-regulation could be the only way to stop failings. Matthew Farrugia
09:47 The minister is now being questioned on the OHSA’s power to conduct effective inspections. The board stated that in the case of the accident that killed Jean Paul Sofia, the board was told that even if OHSA had conducted inspections, no failings could have been noticed. Matthew Farrugia
09:43 The minister avoided answering directly, stating that, “Azzopardi was ready to move on.” Matthew Farrugia
09:40 Earlier on during Zrinzo Azzopardi’s testimony, he was asked to respond to statements made under oath in a previous sitting. The minister assumed that the court was referring to comments made by ex-BCA chairman, Karl Azzopardi, who had said that he resigned due to disagreements with Zrinzo Azzopardi regarding the future of the authority. Matthew Farrugia
09:31 Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi took the stand once again on Monday, as he provided the court information regarding financing within the Building and Construction Authority as well as the Occupational Health and Safety Authority. Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon questioned the planning minister on the roles and coordination between the BCA, OHSA and Planning Authority, saying that the board would like peace of mind that these entities communicate during their enforcement efforts. Zrinzo Azzopardi responded by stating that even though coordination does happen between the entities, they can never be treated as the same entity as, “their roles are completely different” Matthew Farrugia
09:11 Our reporter Matthew Farrugia is in court following the public inquiry. Kurt Sansone
09:10 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia continues on Monday in the law courts building in Valletta.

The inquiry is probing the administrative structures and systems surrounding the construction industry and its safety.

Sofia died in December last year when a building still under construction at the Corradino Industrial Estate collapsed. Five other men were injured in the collapse.

Since then police have filed criminal charges against several individuals, including the contractor and the site owners.

The public inquiry is being led by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon and was set up by the Prime Minister following insistence by Sofia's mother and friends that culminated into a protest outside Castille earlier this summer.

