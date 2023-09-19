Man jailed for five years for corrupting minors online

The Criminal Court has sentenced a man to imprisonment for five years, after finding him guilty of defiling a 13-year-old boy whom he coerced into performing sex-related acts on webcam and corrupting two teenage girls.

The 8-day trial of Ahmad Ali Younes Ikbal, 32, from Libya came to an end on Tuesday with his conviction for having forced a 13-year-old boy to perform sex-related acts on camera and corrupting two girls, aged 13 and 14.

He was sentenced to imprisonment for five years.

Making submissions on punishment earlier today, prosecutor Angele Vella emphasised the vulnerability of the young victims ensnared by the defendant, who would approach them on social media, pretending to be a woman to make it easier to earn his victim’s trust.

The victims had told the court of the lasting effect that the man’s predatory online behaviour had caused them, describing shock, fear and detachment, “trying to get rid of the memory.”

“Justice must be done, both with the children who were scarred for life as well as with the accused. Corruption only happens once…a minor cannot be undefiled,” stressed the prosecutor.

At the defendant's request, the trial, presided by Mr. Justice Aaron Bugeja, took place without a jury.

“In today’s world, the virtual world has become real,” observed the judge in his conclusions.

Lawyers Angele Vella and Danika Vella prosecuted, representing the Office of the Attorney General. Lawyer Joe Brincat was defence counsel.