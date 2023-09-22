menu

Woman suffers grievous injuries after motorcycle accident

The victim lost control of her motorcycle in Triq ix-Xatt Sliema and fell

matthew_farrugia
22 September 2023, 9:17am
by Matthew Farrugia
A woman has suffered grievous injuries after she was involved in a motorcycle accident in Triq ix-Xatt Sliema.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 4:00pm.

Preliminary investigations show that the woman was driving her motorcycle when she lost control and fell. The woman, who is a Mosta resident, was given aid by a medical team and was taken to hospital where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

