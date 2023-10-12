Youths, 16, receive non-custodial sentence after admitting to assaulting and robbing food courier

Two 16-year-old youths have received non-custodial sentences for assaulting and robbing a food courier in Marsaxlokk last August.

One of the youths was ordered to follow a three-year treatment order for drug and alcohol abuse, the other a three-year probation order, together with a 100-hour community service order.

The pair had admitted to charges of aggravated theft, holding their victim against his will, injuring the courier and attempted grievous bodily harm, having punched their victim and hit him with a hammer before stealing his motorbike and mobile phone. They had also admitted to covering up the traces of their crime and trespassing.

During their arraignment, the court was told that the attack on the courier had been sparked by the defendants’ displeasure with the food he had delivered.

The police had quickly tracked down the first youth, using the delivery information he had supplied to the courier company through which he had booked his order. Contacted over the phone by the police, he had initially claimed to be homeless.

He was taken to the police station by his mother, accompanied by a lawyer and admitted to his part in the attack.

He led police officers to an abandoned property where they had stashed the stolen motorbike, which had already been resprayed to avoid the owner recognising it.

The youth also identified his accomplice who subsequently, the court was told, also cooperated with the police.

Both pleaded guilty during their arraignment and had been granted bail while the case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports to be drawn up.

The court confirmed its initial ban on the publication of the defendants’ names.

Inspector James Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili appeared for one of the youths. Lawyer Amadeus Cachia assisted the other teenager.