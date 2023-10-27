Construction worker charged with drugs trafficking in Paceville

A construction worker from Mali has been charged with possession of drugs in circumstances suggesting that he intended to sell them in Paceville.

Benjamin Sanogo, 31, who told the court he resided at the St. George’s Hotel in St. Julians, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Joseph Gatt on Friday accused of possession of cocaine and cannabis in circumstances denoting that it was not intended solely for his personal use.

He was further charged with having committed those crimes less than 100m from a nearby language school and breaching two previous sets of bail conditions.

Inspector Brian Xuereb, prosecuting, told the court that Sanogo, who was already known to the police, had been spotted by a community police patrol at St. George’s Bay.

“As soon as he saw the police officers approaching, he started saying, ‘sorry sir, sorry sir,’ over and over again.”

When the suspect was informed that he would be searched, he pulled out a cigarette packet containing sachets of cocaine and marijuana and handed it to the police.

The court explained the charges to the defendant, who entered a plea of not guilty.

Defence lawyer David Bonello declared that bail was not being requested at this stage.