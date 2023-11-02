Judiciary association slams authorities’ ‘persistent failures’ in addressing acute problems within the courts

The Association of Maltese Judiciary has welcomed the appointment of new judges, but lamented the authorities’ “persistent failures” in addressing long-term shortcomings.

“The Association laments the persistent failure of the authorities to address, with a long term plan, the acute problems within the Courts, which problems are now well beyond an acceptable level, being on the brink of collapse, and insist that considering the ever increase in population and workload of the Courts, unless the authorities seriously invest in competent staff and adequate resources, the Judiciary will never be able to provide the service they are requested and expected to provide,” the association said in a statement.

It was reacting to the appointment of judges Natasha Galea Sciberras, Henri Mizzi and Mark Simiana, who took their oath of office on Wednesday.

The Association reiterated its position, as stated also by the Chief Justice, that, unless the authorities provide the Judiciary with adequate resources and competent staff, the Judiciary will not be in a position to deliver justice within a reasonable time.

“Though aware that attempts are being made to attract competent staff in Court, the Association notes, with dismay, that such attempts have failed as competent and well-trained persons are not being drawn to work in Court, this being mainly due to the unattractive pay structure currently being offered by the Court Service Agency,” it said.

Furthermore, though works are being carried out to increase work spaces within the current Court building, the association said such works are “practically sub-dividing currently existing work spaces into smaller work spaces, which works, though able to reduce in the short term some of the problems relating to lack of space in Courts, will end up crowding even more the current Court buildings rendering them more inadequate to suit their purpose.”

“Justice must be served within a reasonable time, however to be able to do so, the Judiciary has to be given the tools and resources to work with, something which at present, the authorities are failing to provide.',” it said.