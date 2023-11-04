Judiciary as essential as healthcare and education, says Repubblika

Anti-corruption NGO Repubblika has expressed preoccupation at a recent statement from the judicial association in which the bench complained of under-staffing and under-resourcing.

The Association of Maltese Judiciary this week welcomed the appointment of new judges, but lamented the authorities’ “persistent failures” in addressing long-term shortcomings.

“The Association laments the persistent failure of the authorities to address, with a long term plan, the acute problems within the Courts, which problems are now well beyond an acceptable level, being on the brink of collapse, and insist that considering the ever increase in population and workload of the Courts, unless the authorities seriously invest in competent staff and adequate resources, the Judiciary will never be able to provide the service they are requested and expected to provide,” the association said in a statement.

In reaction to the statement, the justice ministry listed past efforts to strengthen the judiciary, particularly an increased budget allocation for the justice system.

Repubblika expressed its concerns at the alarm raised by the judiciary.

“We see this situation as a grave threat to the safeguarding of our rights, the rule of law and democracy,” Repubblika said.

“The government is obliged to ensure the administration of justice has all the resources it requires to carry out its duties. It is dangerous, unjust and incorrect that the government spends financial resources in phantom jobs and empty programmes or agencies, while the administration of justice is left without the resources it needs.”

Repubblika said it expected tax money to be used for a serious administration of Maltese justice, as a service that is as essential as healthcare and education.