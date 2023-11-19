Drug bust in Kalkara yields €300,000 worth of cocaine

Police have arrested a man and a woman caught red-handed in a 5kg cocaine deal worth over €300,000.

Police said they intercepted a vehicle in Kalkara and arrested a man, 59, and a woman, 24 earlier on Saturday.

The car had been followed throughout the day by investigators, who upon reaching Kalkara, surrounded the male suspect’s car. There they found 5kg of cocaine. A woman in another, suspected to be involved in the prospective deal, was also arrested at the same location.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading the inquiry.