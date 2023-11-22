Degiorgio brothers' appeal against 40-year Caruana Galizia murder sentence, dismissed

The Court of Criminal Appeal has confirmed the 40-year prison sentences handed to George and Alfred Degiorgio for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, rejecting their appeal.

In October 2022, George Degiorgio, 59, known as iċ-Ċiniż and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, 57, known as il-Fulu, had been sentenced to 40 years and ordered to pay €42,930 each in legal costs for their part in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The court also ordered the confiscation of a further €50,000 from the men, as criminal proceeds.

The brothers had pleaded guilty shortly on the first day of their trial, shortly after the midday break, reversing their earlier plea of not guilty.

But the two career criminals had subsequently filed an appeal after just two weeks, requesting a retrial.

The appeal was filed by the Degiorgios’ new lawyers, Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri, who argued that the legal aid lawyers appointed to represent the brothers at trial had insufficient time to sift through the mountains of evidence, after their lawyer of choice, William Cuschieri, had dropped the Degiorgio’s brief just 6 weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin.

The Criminal Court had appointed lawyers Simon Micallef Stafrace and Martin Farrugia as legal aid, initially without delaying the trial. The legal aid lawyers had themselves informed the court that it was impossible to acquaint themselves with the 11,000 pages of evidence, as well as the 77,000 audio and video files in the time left before the start of the trial.

The defendants had also applied to the Constitutional court for an interim measure, which would postpone the trial, but this was also denied, although the trial date was pushed back by 10 days.

A judgement, rejecting the appeal, was handed down on Wednesday morning, with Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti.

The Degiorgios are now understood to be contemplating filing Constitutional proceedings, in view of the dismissal of their appeal.